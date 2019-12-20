19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., welcomed Abed Abdoas CFO of ALSAC, its fundraising and awareness organization.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Feby V. Abraham, PhD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Jan. 6.

3. Dignity Health–Northridge (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center named Douglas Brown CFO.

4. Medrice Coluccio, CEO of Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., is retiring next year.

5. Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit 25-bed critical access hospital in North Conway, N.H., named Kris Dascoulias, BSN, RN, CNO.

6. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health selected Robert Diamond to serve as senior vice president and CIO.

7. Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J., part of RWJBarnabas Health, named Jeffrey J. Holt COO.

8. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System tapped Steven N. Kalkanis, MD, as CEO of the medical group, effective Jan. 1.

9. Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Southern California group, named C.J. Lee chief strategy officer.

10. Tampa, Fla.-based H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute accepted the resignations of President and CEO Alan F. List, MD, and Thomas Sellers, an executive vice president and center director at Moffitt.

11. Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., selected Amy Visser-Lynch, MSN, RN, to serve as CNO.

12. Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System selected Jerry Mansfield, PhD, RN, to serve as CNO, effective Jan. 27.

13. Cleveland-based University Hospitals selected Cliff A. Megerian, MD, to serve as its next CEO and interim president.

14. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth selected Darrin Montalvo to serve as executive vice president, chief financial and growth officer, effective Jan. 20.

15. Angela Nickell, CEO of Sequel Pomegranate in Columbus, Ohio, is no longer in her role as the state threatens to revoke the acute psychiatric inpatient hospital license for the facility.

16. Sherry B. Perkins, PhD, RN, BSN, is the new president of Annapolis, Md.-based Anne Arundel Medical Center, effective early next year.

17. Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center CEO Mike Reece was fired as Noble Health Corp. takes over management of the facility.

18. Saint Mary's Health Network in Reno, Nev., promoted CFO Alan Smith to COO.

19. PeaceHealth named Krista Touros CFO of its Northwest network.

