19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 22:

1. Jennifer Stemmler was named chief digital officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

2. Stuart McLean was named interim CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

3. Wright Lassiter III was named CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

4. Matthew Drake was named executive vice president and CFO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

5. Suzanne Pugh was named COO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.

6. Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

7. Marsha Oberrieder was named president of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.

8. Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, was named chief nurse executive and vice president of operations of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

9. Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

10. Ryan Lee was named CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C.

11. Faraaz Yousuf was named COO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

12. Stephanie Stuart, MD, was named chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).

13. Alan Guyton will transition to a fully regional role as CFO for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's southeast region.

14. Lara Shekerdemian, MD, was named pediatrician-in-chief of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

15. David Butler is leaving his role as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley and Adventist Health Delano (Calif.).

16. Craig van Roekens, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary's Healthcare Amsterdam (N.Y.).

17. Jennifer Snow, MD, was named chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics at Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

18. Dean French, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.

19. Koryn Johnston, DO, was named chief patient experience officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.