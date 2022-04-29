Alaska hospital names chief behavioral health officer

Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Ms. Dompeling is the director of Alaska's juvenile justice division.

Effective June 20, she will begin her new role overseeing more than 100 staff and all inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services at Bartlett Regional, according to an April 26 news release from the hospital.

Ms. Dompeling will replace Karen Forrest, who has been serving as interim chief behavioral health officer.