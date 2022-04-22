Alan Guyton to take on regional CFO position at AdventHealth

Alan Guyton will transition to a fully regional role as CFO for AdventHealth Southeast Region, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said April 22.

Mr. Guyton, who joined AdventHealth 17 years ago, previously served as CFO of AdventHealth Gordon and Advent Health Murray, while also serving as CFO of the Southeast Region.

"I'm proud to continue working with the AdventHealth Southeast Region as I transition to a fully regional role," said Mr. Guyton. "As we continue to grow in Northwest Georgia and the region as a whole, I look forward to serving our communities together."

AdventHealth's Southeast Region includes three Georgia hospitals: AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun, AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth and AdventHealth Redmond in Rome. It also includes AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky and AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.

With Mr. Guyton's transition to the regional role, AdventHealth also named Steve Gotshall as CFO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray.

Mr. Gotshall has been with the AdventHealth team for more than 14 years. He previously served as associate vice president of finance of AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida.



"I am excited for this opportunity to join the AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray team," Mr. Gotshall said. "I look forward to supporting the financial stewardship and growth of our high-quality health care services in Gordon and Murray counties."