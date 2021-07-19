11 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported in June and July.

1. Melissa Campos, CFO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital, resigned amid mounting wrongful death and injury lawsuits.

2. Troy Eller was named CFO of Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Fla.

3. Gregg Ferlin was named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

4. Brad Haws was named CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

5. Terri Hicks was named CFO of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.

6. David Kirshner was named executive vice president and CFO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

7. Trisha Koczent was named treasurer and CFO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

8. Alicia Maitland was named CFO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

9. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

10. Jennifer White, the CFO of a state agency that runs the embattled Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

11. John Whitlock Jr. was named CFO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.