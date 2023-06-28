The tenure length of the CIOs at the 10 largest health systems

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare Marty Paslick is the longest tenured CIO of the top 10 largest health systems with 11 years of service.

Health system size is determined by the number of beds based on organizational data as of January.

Here is the tenure of CIOs at the top 10 largest health systems ranked by systems with the most hospitals to least:







HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Marty Paslick has served as CIO since 2012.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Daniel Barchi has served as CIO since 2022.

Ascension (St. Louis)

Gagan Singh has served as CIO since 2022.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Marcus Shipley has served as CIO since 2019.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Alan Smith has served as CIO since 2018.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Paul Novak has served as CIO since 2022.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Bobbie Byrne has served as CIO since 2017.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Paola Arbour has served as CIO since 2018.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Jonathan Manis has served as CIO since 2019.

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

B.J. Moore has served as CIO since 2019.