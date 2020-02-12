Personalized experiences, collaborative AI & 3 more ways IT execs can fight 'tech-clash'

The core challenge of IT implementation is not an overwhelming distrust of technology — the oft-discussed "tech-lash" — but rather a disconnect between consumer desires for new tech and its actual implementation — a "tech-clash," according to a new Accenture report.

As IT leaders and executives refocus their attempts to provide patients and consumers with digital tools that simplify and fit seamlessly into their lives, five trends have emerged to describe the most effective strategies to battle the tech-clash.

According to the Technology Vision 2020 report's survey of more than 6,000 executives around the world, most in the IT field, the five trends are:

1. Personalization: "Redesign digital experiences with new models that amplify personal agency."

2. Human-artificial intelligence collaboration: "Move beyond deploying AI for automation alone and push into the new frontier of co-creation between people and machines."

3. Continuous improvement: "Transform pain points into an opportunity to create an unprecedented level of business-customer partnership."

4. Robotics' influence: "Build new models of interaction and impact as robotics move beyond the walls of the enterprise."

5. Disruptive innovation: "Build the capabilities and ecosystem partnerships necessary to assemble the organization's unique innovation DNA."

