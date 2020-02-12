16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.): Seeks an IT clinical systems applications analyst.

2. Mayers Memorial Hospital (Fall River Mills, Calif.): Seeks a system analyst.

3. Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia, Calif.): Seeks an IT clinical application analyst.

4. University of Louisville (Ky.) Physicians: Seeks a practice manager.

Cerner

1. Northside Hospital (Atlanta): Seeks a project support analyst for information systems.

2. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.): Seeks an application analyst.

3. University of South Alabama (Mobile): Seeks a systems operations analyst.

4. Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital (Tucson, Ariz.): Seeks a clinical informaticist for information systems.

Epic

1. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): Seeks a clinical systems project manager.

2. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.): Seeks an applications systems analyst.

3. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks an applications analyst.

4. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a resolute analyst.

Meditech

1. Whidbey Health (Coupeville, Wash.): Seeks an application analyst.

2. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (Dallas): Seeks a business systems analyst.

3. Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.): Seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

4. Beverly Hospital (Montebello, Calif.): Seeks a systems analyst.

