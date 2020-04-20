Google Cloud aims to boost health system interoperability, data analytics with API release: 5 details

Google Cloud made the Cloud Healthcare API available to the entire healthcare industry, allowing organizations to ingest and manage key healthcare data.

Five things to know:

1. The API applies analytics and machine learning in real time and at scale to help organizations understand data inputs. Users can also interact with the data through web-friendly endpoints so health plans can transition to a cloud-based FHIR server with the needed capabilities for implementing and scaling interoperability initiatives.

2. Google Cloud has been using the Healthcare API in its partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, which launched last year. The health system relies on the API for the interoperability and storage of clinical data.

3. Healthcare and life sciences organizations can use the API to develop a more unified view of FHIR, HL7v2 and DICOM data.

4. In addition to the API, Google now allows patients to schedule video appointments through Google Meet and use G Suite to gather patient information in a HIPAA-compliant way. It is also using Google maps in conjunction with COVID-19 datasets to help healthcare organizations locate needed equipment and provide information about COVID-19 testing sites.

5. Google Cloud also partnered with HCA Healthcare and Sada to help hospitals track data on ventilator utilization, ICU bed capacity and COVID-19 testing results, among other things.

