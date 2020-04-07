HCA, Google Cloud create COVID-19 data-sharing platform: 6 details

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has partnered with Google Cloud to develop an open data platform to promote data-sharing on the coronavirus pandemic.



Six things to know:



1. The partnership announced the COVID-19 National Response Portal, operated by Sada Systems, to show how the virus is spreading across communities and provide information for hospitals to prepare and respond.



2. The platform allows U.S. healthcare providers to share and display anonymous, aggregated metrics from hospital systems on a single platform for a national view of the pandemic. Hospital systems can submit data daily for rapid updates.



3. Data gathered on the platform includes ICU bed supply and utilization, ventilator supply and utilization, COVID-19 test results and the number of healthy patients discharged from hospitals.



4. The platform will also integrate publicly available data sets of information, including shelter-in-place policies, traffic patterns and mobility patterns to track public behavior and the impact of COVID-19 policies on flattening the curve.



5. On its own, HCA Healthcare has data from about 35 million patient encounters daily and will provide statistical data from its 185 hospitals in a structured and HIPAA-compliant way to share on the platform. It has also invited groups representing about 4,000 hospitals to join the data-sharing platform.



6. The platform is expected to go live next week, and hospitals can find more information about data submission here.



