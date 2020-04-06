Houston Methodist transforms innovation hub into telehealth training center

Houston Methodist Hospital has transformed its recently opened Center for Innovation into a telehealth training facility for physicians, according to the InnovationMap.

"We had some foresight from our leadership who thought that telemedicine was going to be heavily utilized in order to protect our patients who might go into isolation based on the outbreak," said Josh Sol, administrative director of innovation at Houston Methodist.

More than 500 physicians have been trained at the hub and virtually. At the beginning of March, 66 physicians were offering virtual care. As of March 25, more than 900 providers at Houston Methodist were treating patients virtually.

"Telemedicine is here to stay now with the rapid adoption that just happened," said Mr. Sol. "The landscape will change tremendously."

In January, Houston Methodist opened its innovation hub. The hospital renovated an 18-room patient wing, into a 3,500-square-foot tech testing ground. Now, the innovation facility is working to obtain iPads for tele-rounding and patient care.

More articles on innovation:

George Washington University uses virtual reality to view COVID-19 patient's damaged lungs

During the coronavirus pandemic, 'innovation isn't optional, it's required': Key insights from UPMC Enterprise President Tal Heppenstall

Hackensack Meridian licenses COVID-19 diagnostic test for broader use

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.