4 hospital execs who recently left their roles for digital health companies

Over the past month, Becker's Hospital Review has tracked four hospital and health system leaders who left their posts to join digital health companies focused on virtual care and digital transformation.

Here are the four executives:

1. Eric Huang, MD, PhD, left his role as chief data officer for quality at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health to join virtual diabetes clinic Onduo, a Verily-owned company. Dr. Huang will head up innovation initiatives at Onduo as its new chief science and innovation officer.

2. Digital diabetes startup Virta Health tapped Cybele Bjorklund, former vice president of federal strategy at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, to serve as its new senior vice president of policy and government affairs.

3. Tim Quigley, CIO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care, will take on the role of chief client officer at health IT company CloudWave. He brings more than 25 years of health IT experience to the newly created role at CloudWave, which provides cloud platform storage and services to more than 100 hospitals and healthcare software companies.

4. Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, named Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, as its new chief data officer. Dr. Kasarskis joins Sema4 from New York City-based Mount Sinai, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief data officer.