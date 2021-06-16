Baptist Health Care CIO joins health IT cloud platform 

Tim Quigley, CIO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care, will take on the role of chief client officer at health IT company CloudWave.

Mr. Quigley brings more than 25 years of health IT experience to the newly created role at CloudWave, which provides cloud platform storage and services to more than 100 hospitals and healthcare software companies, according to a June 14 news release.

Prior to joining Baptist Health Care, Mr. Quigley served as senior vice president in Allscripts' client delivery organization and worked in various leadership roles focused on delivering managed and professional services to healthcare organizations at Perot Systems and Dell.