Duke Health data chief leaves to head up innovation at Verily's virtual diabetes clinic 

Virtual diabetes clinic Onduo, a Verily company, named Duke Health executive Eric Huang, MD, PhD, its new chief science and innovation officer.

Dr. Huang most recently served as chief data officer for quality at Duke Health and assistant dean for biomedical informatics at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

Dr. Huang will lead Onduo's clinical research, data collection and real-world evidence efforts to help strengthen the company's Advanced Real-time Cohort engine. The initiative supports population health developments and tools that can deliver personalized care for patients.

Onduo launched as a joint venture with Verily in 2016. The virtual clinic personalizes programs for thousands of members, who all are part of health plans and employer organizations that cover the program costs.