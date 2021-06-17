Mount Sinai chief data officer tapped to lead genomics spinout 

Stamford, Conn-based Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, named Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, as its new chief data officer, according to a June 17 news release.

Dr. Kasarskis joins Sema4 from New York City-based Mount Sinai, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief data officer. He is also a genetics and genomics professor and population health professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

As chief data officer of Sema4, Dr. Kasarskis will oversee the development of the company's health intelligence platform and data science to support research, development and innovation.

"I look forward to using my expertise in digital and life sciences to leverage existing research data and data standards, and to improve the prevention, detection and treatment of diseases in support of both providers and patients," Dr. Kasarskis said in the news release.

Mount Sinai spun its Genetic Testing Laboratory at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai into Sema4 in June 2017.