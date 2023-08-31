WVU Medicine hospital adds services, almost quadruples revenue

Growing numbers of maternity units are closing across the country, but one Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine rural hospital is bucking that trend.

And the addition of such services at Glen Dale-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital is just one success story the hospital can speak of.

The hospital, since its takeover by 20-hospital system WVU Medicine in 2015, has seen gross revenue increase from $90.9 million to $354.7 million in 2022, according to published WVU figures.

Profits and investment have also been on the rise throughout the seven-year period and, in addition to the birthing services, WVU Medicine has added behavioral health and infusion services at the Reynolds Memorial location.

Becker's has reached out to WVU Medicine for further comment.