Vermont ACO sued over payroll data

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has sued OneCare Vermont on behalf of the state auditor after the ACO refused to provide payroll data from 2019 and 2020 for review, according to VTDigger.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 3, claims OneCare must provide payroll data, including W2s and benefits information, to the state for review under a contract it has with the state to distribute Medicaid funds to hospitals and physicians.

Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer said OneCare has refused to provide the payroll information for more than a year.

"When you sign a contract, you have to comply with all the terms, not just ones that you like," Mr. Hoffer told VTDigger.

OneCare CEO Victoria Loner called the request a "baseless overreach."

"It really intrudes upon our employees' privacy," she told VTDigger. "We intend to fight this request."

