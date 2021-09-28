US health centers getting nearly $1B in federal funds to modernize facilities

HHS said it has allocated nearly $1 billion in funding to support construction and renovation projects at U.S. health centers.

HHS said the funding, announced Sept. 28, will strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure, support COVID-19 mitigation efforts and advance health equity in underserved communities. The funds are awarded to health centers that serve vulnerable populations and communities.

"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amid the pandemic," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we're modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination — all with an eye toward advancing equity."

Health centers can use the funding to pay for COVID-19-related capital needs, the construction of new facilities, facility renovations, the purchase of equipment and expansion of telehealth.

In total, 1,292 health centers will receive funds. California has the largest number of health centers that will receive funding, with 166 getting $139.1 million.



