Top physician challenge for 2020: Getting paid

Going into 2020, the complex reimbursement landscape will be a top challenge for physicians, according to Medical Economics.

Several changes are making getting paid increasingly difficult for physicians. More physician payments are being linked to quality and outcome metrics, and documentation and coding that correctly captures a patient's acuity is a must. Additionally, a growing portion of physician payment is coming directly from patients' pockets as high-deductible health plans remain common.

Writers at Medical Economics said experts are advising physicians to build the capacities needed to capture enough performance data to fulfill both federal and commercial value-based reimbursement requirements. Physicians should also prepare for new payment models set to arrive in 2021. These include the Primary Care First model and new evaluation and management coding requirements.



