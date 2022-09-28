These are the largest U.S counties with the most medical debt

Texas counties have the highest percentage of residents with medical debt out of the country's 20 largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of Urban Credit Institute data.

In Tarrant County, Texas, home to Fort Worth, 27.3 percent of residents have medical debt, the highest number of any of the country's large counties.

New York City-area counties had the lowest levels of debt, nearly five times less than in Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to Kaiser Health News.

See the full list below:

1. Tarrant County, Texas

Percent of residents with medical debt: 27.3

Median amount of debt: $984

2. Dallas County, Texas

Percent of residents with medical debt: 22.5

Median amount of debt: $994

3. Bexar County, Texas

Percent of residents with medical debt: 20.9

Median amount of debt: $776

4. Clark County, Nev.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 17.6

Median amount of debt: $794

5. Maricopa County, Ariz.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 15.6

Median amount of debt: $923

6. Broward County, Fla.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 15.4

Median amount of debt: $935

7. Harris County, Texas

Percent of residents with medical debt: 14.5

Median amount of debt: $1042

8. Wayne County, Mich.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 14.5

Median amount of debt: $436

9. Cook County, Ill.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 13.8

Median amount of debt: $559

10. Miami-Dade County, Fla

Percent of residents with medical debt: 10.9

Median amount of debt: $825

11. San Bernardino County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 10.5

Median amount of debt: $781

12. San Diego County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 9.6

Median amount of debt: $862

13. Riverside County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 14.5

Median amount of debt: $843

14. Los Angeles County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 7.6

Median amount of debt: $780

15. Orange County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 7.4

Median amount of debt: $693

16. King County, Wash.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 4.7

Median amount of debt: $563

17. Queens County, N.Y.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 3.9

Median amount of debt: $352

18. Santa Clara County, Calif.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 3.8

Median amount of debt: $609

19. Kings County, N.Y.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 3.4

Median amount of debt: $400

20. New York County, N.Y.

Percent of residents with medical debt: 3

Median amount of debt: $387