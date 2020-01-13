Texas hospital to get new owner

Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital is set to get a new owner as a taxpayer acquisition of the acute care hospital is scheduled for Jan. 13, according to The Huntsville Item.

The $7.8 million acquisition aims to help the hospital turn around its finances. The Walker County Hospital District is slated to become Huntsville Memorial's new owner under a joint-venture agreement with Community Hospital Corp., based in Plano, Texas. Under the deal, the entity will get a new name: Huntsville Community Hospital.

The change in ownership comes after the hospital's former operator, the Walker County Hospital Corp., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Nov. 11.

