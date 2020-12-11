Tennessee hospital shuts down

Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., suspended all services Nov. 27 and hasn't released a timeline for when it will reopen, according to the Lewis County Herald.

The hospital cited several reasons for the closure, including the effect of COVID-19 on its employees, low patient volume and poor financial condition. The hospital is seeking a $1 million loan to reopen and is prepared to file for bankruptcy if needed, according to the report.

This is the second time in recent months the hospital has suspended services.

