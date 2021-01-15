Tennessee cancer treatment centers file for bankruptcy

Franklin, Tenn.-based Provision CARES Proton Therapy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The company has two centers in Tennessee and began building a third freestanding proton therapy center in Florida. In December, the company told investors it didn't have enough funds to complete the $95 million project in Florida, according to the report.

The Chapter 11 filing will help the company restructure its long-term debt and resume work on the third center. A spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel that the company is aiming to open the center in 2022.

Regarding the bankruptcy filing, Terry Douglass, PhD, founder, CEO and chair of the board for Provision, released the following statement to WVLT-TV.



"It always appears when something like this happens as being a negative. But from our perspective, it's very possible that we will now have our centers structured in a way where the debt service has been reduced dramatically. That will allow us, one, to provide more charitable care because of uncertainty and reimbursement, and then be able to accept every patient that needs proton therapy."

