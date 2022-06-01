Tenet to sell $2B in senior secured notes

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) -

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is selling $2 billion in senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030, which will have an interest rate of 6.125 percent.

The amount was increased from $1.8 billion, Tenet said in a June 1 news release. Completion of the notes is expected to happen June 15.

The health system will use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to finance all $1.7 billion outstanding of its 6.750 percent senior notes due in 2023, according to a June 1 Tenet news release.

Read more here.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars