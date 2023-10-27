Temple University Health sees $7.4M loss from hospital acquisition

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System was the lead buyer of the city's Chestnut Hill Hospital when the purchase closed Jan. 1.

The system reported Oct. 27 that the $28 million acquisition of the hospital from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has resulted in an approximate $7.4 million loss on its investment in the first six months of operations.

Temple University's 60% stake in the hospital was originally valued at $16.8 million, but the value of that investment was $9.4 million as of June 30, according to the filing. Temple University also had approximately $23.9 million in receivables due from the nonprofit now running the hospital.

Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine each own a 20% stake in the hospital.

The investment loss on the hospital was included in audited financials, which showed Temple University reporting an operating loss of $58.8 million for the year ending June 30.