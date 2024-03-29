SUNY Downstate Health Sciences U partnership aims to improve price transparency

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in the Brooklyn borough of New York City has partnered with Mishe, a healthcare platform aimed at eliminating provider and payer barriers, to improve price transparency by launching Downstate's Transparent Access Plan.

Mishe's platform runs public and private health plans of all sizes by reworking the revenue cycle to allow provider same-day payment and cost savings for self-funded patients and employers, according to a March 28 news release.

"Mishe's network allows Downstate to extend its reach and provide accessibility to employers and individuals not covered by insurance or eligible for state programs," Sean Smith, CFO of University Hospital at Downstate, said in the release.

The plan makes the hospital system the first in the U.S. to share transparent and upfront pricing for its inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.