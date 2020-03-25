State-by-state breakdown of $100M coronavirus grant from HHS

HHS granted the Health Resources and Services Administration $100 million. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the coronavirus funding.

Alabama: $1,484,853

Alaska: $1,473,659

Arizona: $1,771,070

Arkansas: $815,428

California: $13,819,257

Colorado: $1,700,509

Connecticut: $1,169,092

Delaware: $213,257

District of Columbia: $573,384

Florida: $4,518,410

Georgia: $2,540,977

Hawaii: $838,345

Idaho: $966,305

Illinois: $3,666,867

Indiana: $1,784,224

Iowa: $935,141

Kansas: $1,267,201

Kentucky: $1,659,555

Louisiana: $2,218,045

Maine: $1,083,790

Maryland: $1,194,822

Massachusetts: $2,579,075

Michigan: $2,524,248

Minnesota: $1,031,755

Mississippi: $1,435,133

Missouri: $2,117,834

Montana: $810,430

Nebraska: $522,777

Nevada: $515,162

New Hampshire: $586,919

New Jersey: $1,884,120

New Mexico: $1,175,940

New York: $5,223,535

North Carolina: $2,850,705

North Dakota: $249,297

Ohio: $3,247,249

Oklahoma: $1,356,077

Oregon: $1,899,517

Pennsylvania: $2,861,609

Rhode Island: $539,250

South Carolina: $1,639,726

South Dakota: $276,539

Tennessee: $2,022,622

Texas: $5,897,008

Utah: $955,099

Vermont: $683,380

Virginia: $1,439,288

Washington: $2,414,491

West Virginia: $1,739,288

Wisconsin: $1,085,858

Wyoming: $340,441

