State-by-state breakdown of $100M coronavirus grant from HHS
HHS granted the Health Resources and Services Administration $100 million. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the coronavirus funding.
Alabama: $1,484,853
Alaska: $1,473,659
Arizona: $1,771,070
Arkansas: $815,428
California: $13,819,257
Colorado: $1,700,509
Connecticut: $1,169,092
Delaware: $213,257
District of Columbia: $573,384
Florida: $4,518,410
Georgia: $2,540,977
Hawaii: $838,345
Idaho: $966,305
Illinois: $3,666,867
Indiana: $1,784,224
Iowa: $935,141
Kansas: $1,267,201
Kentucky: $1,659,555
Louisiana: $2,218,045
Maine: $1,083,790
Maryland: $1,194,822
Massachusetts: $2,579,075
Michigan: $2,524,248
Minnesota: $1,031,755
Mississippi: $1,435,133
Missouri: $2,117,834
Montana: $810,430
Nebraska: $522,777
Nevada: $515,162
New Hampshire: $586,919
New Jersey: $1,884,120
New Mexico: $1,175,940
New York: $5,223,535
North Carolina: $2,850,705
North Dakota: $249,297
Ohio: $3,247,249
Oklahoma: $1,356,077
Oregon: $1,899,517
Pennsylvania: $2,861,609
Rhode Island: $539,250
South Carolina: $1,639,726
South Dakota: $276,539
Tennessee: $2,022,622
Texas: $5,897,008
Utah: $955,099
Vermont: $683,380
Virginia: $1,439,288
Washington: $2,414,491
West Virginia: $1,739,288
Wisconsin: $1,085,858
Wyoming: $340,441
