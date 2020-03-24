HHS awards $100M to health centers for COVID-19 response, California gets the most at $13.8M

HHS awarded $100 million to healthcare centers across the nation to be used for increased medical supplies, testing and telehealth needs related to the coronavirus response.

HHS awarded the $100 million to 1,381 health centers with funding from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed on March 6. The legislation overall included $8.3 billion in emergency funding in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

HRSA calculated the award amounts using a $50,464 base and then adding $0.50 per patient reported in the 2018 Uniform Data System and $2.50 per uninsured patient reported in the system.

California health centers received the most funding, at $13.8 million. Health centers in other hard hit states received:

• New York: $5.2 million

• Florida: $4.5 million

• Illinois: $3.6 million

• Washington: $2.4 million

• New Jersey: $1.8 million

HHS and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness Response announced it would provide $100 million to help U.S. healthcare systems prepare for COVID-19 patients on March 24 as well.

This article was updated on March 24 at 4:45 p.m. to include information about the $100 million for health systems to prepare for COVID-19 patients.

More articles on the coronavirus response:

Trump signs order outlawing price-gouging, hoarding of medical supplies

Kaiser Permanente closes clinics, expands virtual visits to combat COVID-19

Mercyhealth furloughs employees not involved in direct patient care





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.