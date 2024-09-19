3 shuttered hospitals nearing reopening

At least four hospitals have reopened in 2024, and three others will soon join them:

1. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health said Sept. 18 it is taking over the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Texas, and plans to reopen the facility "in the coming months."

Dallas-based Steward Health Care closed the hospital in February because it was "severely underutilized given the needs in the region," a spokesperson for Steward told Becker's. Christus is renovating the nearly six-acre hospital campus, which will include an emergency room, surgical space and medical offices. It will offer the full range of orthopedic care, robotic surgery and emergency care.

2. Williamson (W.V.) Memorial Hospital received a license that will allow it to operate the 76-bed facility, according to a Sept. 16 report from CBS affiliate WOWK.

The hospital was acquired by Williamson Health & Wellness Center after it closed in April 2020, according to the report. Since the acquisition, the company has invested millions of dollars into the facility, including fully renovating the building and adding new equipment, and new air-quality and electrical systems.

3. Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital named Steve Stark CEO on Aug. 15 and expects to reopen in the coming months.

The 106-bed acute care hospital closed in January 2023 and filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2023. Earlier this year, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Modesto, Calif.-based American Advanced Management's plan to operate the hospital. The hospital also re-emerged from Chapter 11 and, in June, received the first installment of a $57 million loan award from the state's distressed hospital program to aid its reopening.







