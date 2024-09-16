Shuttered West Virginia hospital to reopen

A West Virginia hospital that closed in 2020 has received a license that will allow it to operate the 76-bed facility, according to a Sept. 16 report from CBS affiliate WOWK.

Williamson (W.V.) Memorial Hospital was acquired by Williamson Health & Wellness Center after it closed in April 2020, according to the report. Since the acquisition, the company has invested millions of dollars into the facility, including fully renovating the building and adding new equipment, and new air-quality and electrical systems.

The license from the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification will also allow the hospital, where about 50 employees are already working, to provide 24-hour inpatient medical and nursing care, according to the report.





