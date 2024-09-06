4 hospital reopenings in 2024

Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital is expected to reopen within the next few months after closing in January 2023.

Becker's has reported on four hospitals that have reopened their doors in 2024:

1. Brockton (Mass.) Hospital, owned by Brockton-based Signature Healthcare, reopened on Aug. 13 following a February 2023 electrical fire that closed the facility.

2. Atlanta-based Piedmont reopened the emergency department and inpatient services at its Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Summerville Campus on May 15 after converting the location into an outpatient campus over a year ago.

3. OSF HealthCare reopened Saint Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru (Ill.) on April 7, 15 months after the facility shuttered under its previous owners.

4. North Adams (Mass.) Regional Hospital reopened on March 28, exactly 10 years after it abruptly closed under previous ownership. The hospital is now owned by Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems.