Massachusetts hospital closed by 2023 fire reopens

Brockton (Mass.) Hospital, owned by Brockton-based Signature Healthcare, reopened Aug. 13 following a February 2023 electrical fire that closed the facility.

Several improvements were made to the hospital while it was closed, including the addition of an outpatient surgical facility and an updated emergency department.

"Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital has provided safe, quality healthcare to the community for the past 125 years and plans to continue for another 125 and beyond," Signature Healthcare said on its website. "We are looking forward to supporting you, our community!"

The hospital's maternity unit, including labor and delivery, the behavioral unit and pediatric unit will remain closed at this time, the hospital's website said.