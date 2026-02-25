As health systems continue to grapple with financial pressures from rising labor and supply costs and reimbursement challenges, days cash on hand remains an important measure of financial stability.
Here are the days cash on hand at 32 health systems as of Dec. 31, according to their most recent financial reports:
- Scripps Health (San Diego): 420, up from 418 on Sept. 30.
- Valley Health System (Paramus, N.J.): 416, up from 405.7 on Sept. 30.
- Children’s Minnesota (Minneapolis): 399, down from 401 on Sept. 30.
- Peterson Health (Kerrville, Texas): 316, up from 307 on Sept. 30.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 284.5, up from 280 on Sept. 30.
- WellSpan Health (York, Pa.): 283, up from 266 on Sept. 30.
- Benefis Health System (Great Falls, Mont.): 280, up from 274.8 on Sept. 30.
- McLaren HealthCare (Grand Blanc, Mich.): 246, up from 227 on Sept. 30.
- UW Health (Madison, Wis.): 236.34, up from 226.23 on Sept. 30.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 235, unchanged from Sept. 30.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.): 224, down from 226 on Sept. 30.
- Froedtert ThedaCare Health (Milwaukee): 219.2, down from 223.1 on Sept. 30.
- Children’s National Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 215, up from 198 on Sept. 30.
- Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.): 214.63, down from 257.7 on Sept. 30.
- St. Peter’s Healthcare System (New Brunswick, N.J.): 204.85, up from 199.06 on Sept. 30.
- OSF HealthCare System (Peoria, Ill.): 202, down from 205 on Sept. 30.
- RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.): 194.4, down from 202.3 on Sept. 30.
- Mercy (St. Louis): 178.3, up from 170.1 on Sept. 30.
- Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.): 177, up from 168.2 on Sept. 30.
- CommonSpirit (Chicago): 161, up from 156 on Sept. 30.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.): 155, down from 163 on Sept. 30.
- Beloit (Wis.) Health System: 143.6, up from 137.2 on Sept. 30.
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 143.5, down from 147.8 on Sept. 30.
- Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): 128.7, down from 131.9 on Sept. 30.
- Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.): 124, up from 116 on Sept. 30.
- Temple Health (Philadelphia): 119, down from 121 on Sept. 30.
- Denver Health: 113, up from 98 on Sept. 30.
- Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 47, up from 32 on Sept. 30.
- Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 45.3, down from 48 on Sept. 30.
- Memorial Health (Marysville, Ohio): 45, down from 62 on Sept. 30.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.): 44, up from 36 on Sept. 30.
- Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.): 19, up from 11.3 on Sept. 30.