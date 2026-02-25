Main Line Health back in the black in H1 

Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health recorded an operating income of $8.7 million (0.6% operating margin) in the first half of fiscal 2026, up from an operating loss of $8.9 million (-0.7% margin) during the same period last year.

Total operating revenue for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $1.4 billion, up from $1.3 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion. Other revenue was $43.5 million, up from $41.4 million.

Total operating expenses were $1.4 billion through the second quarter, up from $1.3 billion during the same period last year. Salaries and outside fees were $689.2 million, up from $635.1 million. Employee benefits were $135 million, up from $126.6 million. Supply expenses were $243 million, up from $207.7 million.

Main Line Health reported a net income of $104.2 million in the first half of 2026, up from $55.9 million during the same period last year.