Illinois hospital reopens under new ownership

OSF HealthCare has reopened a hospital in Peru, Ill., 15 months after the facility shuttered under its previous owners.

OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru, which is OSF Saint Elizabeth's second campus in Ottawa, is opening in phases.

Phase one is complete and included a full emergency department and inpatient beds, as well as ancillary services including diagnostic imaging, laboratory, dietitian, pharmacy, electrocardiography and respiratory. The second phase, which will take place later this year, will open 12 inpatient beds and add more outpatient services.

"There has been an evolution of change from inpatient to outpatient services over the years, thanks to the advancement of medicine," Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, said in an April 10 news release. "The key is to get the emergency department, our physician offices and clinics up and running, both in primary care and specialty, and then have those robust outpatient services as well as hospital inpatient services available here in the Illinois Valley."

The health system also plans to open a new OSF Saint Elizabeth hospital across the street from the current campus in Ottawa. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

"We are creating a sustainable health care system for years to come," Ms. Trompeter said. "As other rural hospitals and services are closing across the nation, we feel strongly about being here to continue to serve these communities."