Piedmont reopens Georgia hospital campus

Atlanta-based Piedmont reopened its Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Summerville Campus May 15 after it closed the hospital's emergency department and converted to an outpatient campus more than one year ago.

Piedmont closed the campus' ED in December 2020 and turned the hospital into isolation beds to help combat COVID-19.

"When the COVID-19 inpatient numbers declined, patients and staff transferred back to main campus and Summerville was maintained as an outpatient campus," Piedmont said in a May 15 news release.

The first services being rolled out as part of the reopening include a 12-bed inpatient unit, enhanced imaging services and a 24-hour, 15-bed ED.

Outpatient offerings include diabetes, laboratory, wound and hyperbaric services, a renovated occupational medicine suite, a Coumadin clinic, and heart and primary care.

Piedmont is a nonprofit health system that comprises more than 1,400 medical offices and 23 hospitals, according to its LinkedIn page.