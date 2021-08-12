Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would expand Medicare

The Senate approved a budget resolution Aug. 11, the first step toward passing a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would expand Medicare, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Democratic-held Senate voted to pass the budget resolution 50-49 along party lines. The budget plan directs committees to draft a bill that would spend up to $3.5 trillion on education, healthcare and other provisions.

Democrats said the package would add a new dental, vision and hearing benefit to the Medicare program and create a federal program to provide healthcare coverage in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

Congress likely will not pass the bill for weeks, according to CNBC.