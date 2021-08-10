Senate Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget: 5 healthcare takeaways

Senate Democrats on Aug. 9 released a $3.5 trillion budget resolution they hope to pass by the end of this week.

Democrats aim to take up the measure after the Senate approves a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to The Hill.

Five healthcare takeaways:

1. Democrats said the package will create a federal health program to provide healthcare coverage in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA, according to The Hill.

2. The package provides funding for big healthcare moves, including adding a new dental, vision and hearing benefit to the Medicare program.

3. The resolution provides new funding for home and community-based services for older or disabled Americans.

4. The measure is expected to extend the expansion of ACA subsidies. The subsidies, which lower people's insurance premiums, were provided for two years in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, according to The Hill.

5. The resolution calls for lowering prescription drug prices. A summary says the measure would save taxpayers "hundreds of billions," but the exact amount of savings is not clear.