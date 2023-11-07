S&P Global withdraws Oroville Hospital rating at system's request

Oroville (Calif.) Hospital has had its "B" credit rating withdrawn by S&P Global after a request from the system's management to do so, according to a Nov. 7 filing.

At the same time, S&P Global removed the rating from CreditWatch where it was placed with negative implications Oct. 5.

The health system was downgraded Sept. 29 to the "B" level by S&P amid operating challenges and a covenant violation. The hospital system's reserves were described at the time as "vulnerable" with just 13 days' cash on hand.

Oroville Hospital has faced questions over whether it can pay for a $178 million expansion project.