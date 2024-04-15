RIP Medical Debt rebrands, broadens goal

RIP Medical Debt, which has helped to relieve more than $11 billion since its founding in 2014, has rebranded as Undue Medical Debt.

The nonprofit organization said in an April 15 news release that although it will continue to relieve medical debt, "its vision for accomplishing that goal has broadened to address root causes through policy and program initiatives."

"This rebrand symbolizes a commitment to systemic change, with the goal of transforming the healthcare system to make medical debt relief unnecessary," Undue Medical Debt said in the release.

The name "Undue" reflects the fact that medical debts are no longer due when the organization erases them, "but also that medical debts in general are far too often an excessive and unjustified burden," the release said.





