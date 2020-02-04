Providers, payers launch national 2-day prior authorization limit

Providers, health plans and vendors represented by the nonprofit organization CAQH voted to set a two-day limit on prior authorization requests, the group said Feb. 4.

Prior authorization comes at a big expense to the healthcare industry, both in administrative and delayed care costs. CAQH estimates prior authorization costs providers $631 million each year.



The new national two-day limit pertains to how quickly health plans have to request more information from providers to make a final coverage decision.

Under the two-day limit:

A payer has two business days to review a prior authorization request from a provider and respond with more information

A payer has two business days to send a coverage decision after all requested information has been received from a provider

A payer can close out a prior authorization request if the additional information needed for the determination isn't received from the provider within 15 business days of requesting more information

The time frame requirements must be met 90 percent of the time in a calendar month

To view a full list of participants who agreed to this standard, click here.



More articles on healthcare finance:

IRS revokes hospital's tax-exempt status

CMS cuts payments to 786 hospitals over high rates of infection, injury

New York health system closes campus



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.