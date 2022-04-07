Providence hit with credit downgrade after Hoag split

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on Providence's revenue bond debt to "A1" from "Aa3."

"The downgrade to 'A1' is driven by the disaffiliation with Hoag Hospital, and the expectation that weaker operating, balance sheet, and debt measures will continue for the time being," Moody's said in an April 5 release.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag ended their affiliation Jan. 31. The two organizations cut ties at a time when Providence is facing several challenges, including operating pressures, variable utilization and reliance on temporary labor, Moody's said.

The "A1" rating and stable outlook also reflect Providence's strengths, including a large service area, a large revenue base of more than $25 billion and a leading market share in all of its markets.

Moody's said it expects Providence to continue to grow its operating platform and generate additional revenue growth.