ProMedica to close skilled nursing, rehabilitation services at Ohio hospital

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is closing its skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility at Cleveland-based MetroHealth Old Brooklyn Medical Center.

New patients stopped being admitted to the skilled nursing facility April 1, with plans to close by early summer once existing patients have been transferred or released, according to an April 1 news release from MetroHealth.

MetroHealth employees working at the facility will be offered other positions across the health system. MetroHealth's human resource members and recruiters will also connect with ProMedica employees to find additional employment opportunities in the system, such as nursing careers.

For patients needing post-hospitalization extended care, MetroHealth is referring patients to its skilled nursing partners across the area.