Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private equity investors this year, with seven deals announced since Feb. 1.

1. Susquehanna Growth Equity invested in ProviderTrust, a Nashville, Tenn.-based provider of healthcare compliance screening, monitoring and verification tools to acute and post-acute providers.

2. ICV Partners acquired a majority stake in Total Access Urgent Care, a St. Louis-based provider of urgent care and emergency department services in the Midwest.

3. CVC Capital Partners signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in MedRisk, a King of Prussia, Pa.-based provider of managed physician medicine services for the workers' compensation industry.

4. Learn Behavioral, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, acquired Behavior Analysis Center for Autism, a provider of services to the autism community throughout Indiana.

5. Health Enterprise Partners invested in Aware Recovery Care, a Wallingford, Conn.-based provider of in-home addiction treatment services.

6. Abry Partners invested in CloudWave, a Marlborough, Mass.-based cloud and managed services provider for healthcare organizations.

7. Aquiline Capital Partners invested in National Medical Billing, a St. Louis-based healthcare revenue cycle management company.

More articles on healthcare finance:

House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

State-by-state breakdown of 897 hospitals at risk of closing

Sutter to cut 277 jobs, mostly in IT

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.