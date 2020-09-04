Private equity pushes into healthcare: 10 recent deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are 10 private equity deals announced since Aug. 1:

1. Kohlberg & Co. agreed to acquire a majority stake in PCI Pharma Services, a Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain solutions provider.

2. The Blackstone Group agreed to invest $275 million in Cryoport, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based provider of logistic services for the life sciences industry.

3. ArchiMed acquired a majority interest in NAMSA, a Northwood, Ohio-based contract research organization for medical device companies.

4. The Carlyle Group agreed to acquire a 5 percent stake in Chinese drugmaker Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceutical.

5. Trinity Hunt Partners acquired MainStreet Family Urgent Care, a Birmingham, Ala.-based urgent care provider.

6. Santa Monica (Calif.) Fertility, backed by Webster Equity Partners, acquired Newborn Advantage Surrogacy, a Dallas-based surrogacy agency.

7. Capsa Healthcare, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, acquired NewRobo Development, a Netherlands-based maker of pharmacy automation solutions.

8. Centauri Health Solution, a portfolio company of Abry Partners, Silversmith Capital Partners and SV Health Investors, announced Aug. 19 that it acquired HCFS, a Texas-based provider of self-pay management solutions. In early August, Centauri acquired Applied Revenue Analytics, a Texas-based healthcare intelligence company, from OSG Billing.

9. CTS Bioprocessing, owned by 3i Group, acquired Sani-Tech West, a Camarillo, Calif.-based maker of single-use products for the bioprocessing industry.

10. GI Partners acquired Clinical Ink, a Horsham, Pa.-based clinical technology company. NovaQuest retained a minority stake in the company.

