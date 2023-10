Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's Health has reported operating income of $64 million for fiscal 2023 as its revenue topped $3.2 billion.

It is the second straight positive operating year for the health system after it recorded a $69.7 million operating gain in fiscal 2022.

Net income for St. Luke's, which operates hospitals on ten separate campuses, totaled $71.4 million for the year ending June 30 compared with a net loss of $62.7 million in fiscal 2022.