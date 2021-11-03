Patient received $688 ER bill without being seen

A patient who went to the emergency room at Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital says she was billed $688 for the trip even though she didn't receive treatment or leave the waiting room, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Taylor Davis said she went to the ER in July for a head injury. After waiting seven hours in the waiting room without being called back, Ms. Davis said she left.

A few weeks later she received a bill for the ER trip.

"I didn't get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn't seen at all," Ms. Davis told Fox 5.

Ms. Davis said she thought the bill was a mistake so she called Emory Decatur. Ms. Davis said she was told "it's hospital protocol even if you're just walking in and you're not seen. When you type in your social, that's it. You're going to get charged regardless."

In response to the ER bill, Emory Healthcare told Fox 5:

"Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual."