Owners of shuttered Texas hospital file for bankruptcy

The owners of the shuttered Central Hospital of Bowie (Texas) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, according to Bowie News Online.

Due to the bankruptcy filing, an April 7 sale of the hospital building and a pending April 10 sale of medical supplies from the hospital were put on indefinite hold.

The owner of the hospital is Bowie Real Estate Holdings, which is operated by Hasan Hashmi, MD, and his two sons. One son, Faraz Hashmi, was the CEO of Central Hospital of Bowie.

The hospital closed Feb. 4. A note informing patients of the closure was posted on the hospital doors just before 5 p.m. that day. Hospital staff were informed of the closure moments before the sign was posted.

At the time of the closure, hospital administrators said it would close "so that we may have an opportunity to restructure our business."

On March 26, a tax warrant was issued to seize personal property at the hospital due to $113,743 in delinquent taxes.

It is unclear how much debt the hospital has as a bankruptcy court in Northern Texas restricted public access to the Chapter 11 petition on April 7.

