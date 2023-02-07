Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner

Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics.

Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release.

"Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will deliver to our revenue cycle operations," Richard Spray, director of patient financial services at Norman Regional, said. "Having on-demand data to identify issues early and resolve them quickly — in addition to the ability to measure and evaluate our processes and productivity — is invaluable. The data analytics platform will help our teams work smarter, which is essential during a time of escalating labor costs and narrowing margins for health systems."