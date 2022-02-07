Ohio hospital to cut 125 jobs, end services in restructuring

Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth will cut 125 jobs as part of a restructuring aimed at addressing the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Portsmouth Daily Times.

The hospital plans to eliminate 95 vacant positions and lay off 30 employees, according to the Feb. 4 report. The hospital is working with affected employees to find them open positions in the facility.

"As an independent community hospital, we have an obligation to our employees and our community to recognize and adapt to these challenges," Eric Kephas, spokesperson for the Ohio hospital, told the Daily Times. "After extensive review, we have identified several changes that will make our organization more efficient, sustainable, and allow us to better address patient needs."

In addition to cutting jobs, several services will be eliminated at the facility to save costs. The hospital didn't specify which services will no longer be offered.

A request from Becker's seeking comment and more information was not returned by the time of publication.

"Healthcare organizations are facing significant challenges, but we are committed to doing everything in our power to meet this moment," Mr. Kephas told the Daily Times. "We are thankful to our team and our community for their support."